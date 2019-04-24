Viceland Explores ‘How To Rob A Bank’ With Blue Ant’s British Production Company Antenna Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Viceland is exploring How To Rob A Bank in an eight-part drama-documentary series from Blue Ant-backed British producer Antenna Pictures.

The youth-skewing broadcaster will launch the series on its linear network and streaming platforms later this year.

The show will look at how ordinary Americans, including teachers, lawyers, college students, and soldiers, are committing bank robberies with fourteen attacks happening each day. The series will lead with the perspective and testimony of some of these surprising criminals.

Each episode of the hour-long show will tell a different story with reconstructions and answer how the robbers committed their crimes and why. It is currently in production.

Antenna Pictures is based in London and since its launch in 2016, the Jago Lee-run company has produced series including The Sidemen Show for Youtube Premium, a co-production with Blue Ant Digital Studios, Orangutan Jungle School and Is Love Racist? for Channel 4.

In addition to the commission, the indie is staffing up and has made two exec hires. It has hired former Al Jazeera Television Debbie London as Director of Operations and Tom Keeling as Executive Producer. Keeling will bolster Antenna’s U.S. development and production capabilities, having previously worked on titles such as Nat Geo’s Banged Up Abroad, Discovery’s Bodycam and See No Evil and The Devil Speaks for Discovery ID.

“How to Rob a Bank is an edgy, surprising, and legally complex show to pull off, full of fascinating human stories,” said Lee, Managing Director, Antenna Pictures. “It’s exactly the kind of engaging, psychologically rich series we want to be making.”

“We are delighted that Antenna, Blue Ant Media’s London-based production company, is working with Viceland on How To Rob a Bank,” said Sam Sniderman, EVP, Production, Blue Ant Media. “Following the success of the The Sidemen Show for YouTube Premium, Jago and his team are again making an entertaining factual show for the global market.”

“The title alone was a win. Who hasn’t wondered – what does it take to actually rob a bank -what does it really look like? Something about a heist seems both accessible and unfathomable at the same time,” added Nomi Ernst Leidner, Viceland’s SVP of Development.