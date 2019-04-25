Viacom’s Music Group Adds Pair Of Senior Execs

Viacom’s Music Group has added two new players. The unit that comprises MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo has named Mala Chapple as SVP Content Strategy, Operations and Media Partnerships and Todd Radnitz as SVP Original Series.

Emmy-nommed and Peabody-winning producer Chapple will be instrumental in growing MTV Studios, working with Nina L. Diaz, President of Entertainment for Viacom’s Music Group, and Group President Chris McCarthy to identify marketplace opportunities and form partnerships with streaming, direct-to-consumer and SVOD platforms.

Radnitz, an Emmy-nominated producer, showrunner and network executive based in Los Angeles, will be working with Diaz and Head of Development Lily Neumeyer to shepherd several new and returning series.

“Mala and Todd are at the top of their game, with long track records of proven success,” Diaz said. “As we develop more original hours on linear than ever before and build on that momentum to deliver content across every platform, we’re fortunate to have these two enterprising leaders joining our team of all-stars.”

Chapple most recently was COO/EVP Production at Eastern, where she executive produced VH1’s top unscripted franchise, Love & Hip Hop. Before that she was VP Original Programing & Production at Sundance Channel, where she oversaw a slate that featured the Peabody-winning Brick City with Cory Booker and Live from Abbey Road. Her credits also include The Awful Truth with Michael Moore and shows for A&E, Bravo, FX and History.

Radnitz most recently was SVP Creative and Digital at World of Wonder, which produces VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise. He previously was VP Production at Bravo, where he spearheaded such unscripted hits as The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Shahs of Sunset. He also was the showrunner behind such series as Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles and the Emmy-winning Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.