Viacom Expanding SVOD Service Paramount+ Globally With First Mobile Deal In Latin America

Viacom is expanding its subscription video-on-demand service Paramount+ globally and has struck a mobile distribution deal in Latin America.

The service is currently available in the Nordics and across Central and Eastern Europe where it offers the exclusive first pay-window for Paramount movies such as The Godfather, Shutter Island, True Grit, Star Trek Into Darkness and The Ring as well as MTV and Comedy Central titles including Inside Amy Schumer, Geordie Shore, Broad City, Teen Mom and South Park.

From May 1, the service will be available in Brazil via NET, its first mobile distribution partnership. It will also be available to NET subscribers and non-subscribers via Android and iOS apps and will roll out across Latin America through Clara Video with the company hoping to reveal a raft of additional pay-TV, internet and mobile deals.

In Lat Am, it will offer titles including The Handmaids’ Tale and Yellowstone, as well as more than 2,000 episodes of Viacom shows from brands including Paramount Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. The service will also allow on-demand access to a library of more than 150 movies from Paramount Pictures.

David Lynn, President & CEO of Viacom International Media Networks, who is set to discuss the roll out at the APOS conference in Bali this week, said, “By forging partnerships with the world’s leading operators and distributors we are able to bring Viacom’s premium content to new global audiences. As the media landscape continues to evolve, we will aggressively innovate to expand our partner offerings, including Paramount+, across our massive global footprint.”