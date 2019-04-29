Viacom Digital Studios, the newly created unit led by president Kelly Day announced a programming slate of new and returning titles on Monday at its NewFronts presentation.

New shows in the works include AwesomenessTV’s scripted romantic comedy How to Survive: A Break-Up, starring Eva Gutowski; Black Coffee, BET’s daily morning talk show starring Marc Lamont Hill; David Spade’s untitled Comedy Central late-night show, which will push content across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21,” following Tana Mongeau; and Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob Smarty Pants Game Show.

Programming from Viacom Digital Studios will circulate across Facebook, Snap, Twitter and YouTube for Viacom’s more than 880 million fans, which Viacom calls the largest social footprint among entertainment companies. With the addition of Pluto TV, Viacom predicts its digital video impressions will grow to 5 billion per month by 2020.

In addition to bringing back many digital series for new seasons and spinoffs, Viacom also announced new original programming and talent partnerships at the PlayStation Theater event, the company’s second-ever NewFront. That roster includes new Snap Originals made exclusively for Snapchat and the first Viacom shows out of our partnership with Facebook’s digital publisher and creator video incubation program for Facebook Watch.

Here is an overview of the slate, with descriptions provided by Viacom:

Awesomeness

Brent Rivera’s Dream Vacation (AwesomenessTV YouTube Channel; Summer 2019): Join Brent Rivera and his friends as they ditch the LA grind for the vacation of a lifetime.

Join Brent Rivera and his friends as they ditch the LA grind for the vacation of a lifetime. How to Survive: A Break-Up (AwesomenessTV YouTube Channel; Summer 2019): YouTuber Eva Gutowski stars in this scripted romantic comedy series about all the heartbreaking, and at times hilarious, steps to getting over a messy break-up and maybe finding new love along the way.

YouTuber Eva Gutowski stars in this scripted romantic comedy series about all the heartbreaking, and at times hilarious, steps to getting over a messy break-up and maybe finding new love along the way. Light as a Feather Season Two (Hulu; July 26 & Oct. 4, 2019): Having inherited the curse brought on by the lethal game of Light As A Feather, McKenna finds herself plagued by the mysterious chrysalis on her back, a ticking clock compelling her to play a new round of the game… But McKenna refuses, unwilling to put anyone else in harm’s way. However, as the curse begins to destroy her from the inside out, she’s forced to turn to the only person who can possibly help her — Violet.

BET

Black Coffee (YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter, O&O; Coming 2019): Black Coffee is an original digital talk series starring Marc Lamont Hill. This daily morning show promises to make sure viewers “stay woke” by catching up with Black Twitter’s liveliest conversations. Marc will be joined by guests representing some of this generation’s most influential voices and the show will feature daily Twitter exclusive discussions around some of social media’s trendiest topics. These segments will provoke passionate conversations from viewers on engaging and relevant topics.

Black Coffee (YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter, O&O; Coming 2019): Black Coffee is an original digital talk series starring Marc Lamont Hill. This daily morning show promises to make sure viewers "stay woke" by catching up with Black Twitter's liveliest conversations. Marc will be joined by guests representing some of this generation's most influential voices and the show will feature daily Twitter exclusive discussions around some of social media's trendiest topics. These segments will provoke passionate conversations from viewers on engaging and relevant topics.

De'Arra & Ken's Prank Show (Snap Original; Coming 2019): YouTube stars De'Arra and Ken team up with couples who want to prank their significant other, and challenge each other to see who can pull off the same prank best.

Two Grown (YouTube, Facebook Watch, O&O; May 1, 2019): Two twenty-something women recently move to New York and hilariously struggle with growing up and pursuing their dreams. Jourdan Guyton and Alana Johnson star in this smart comedy full of wit and charm.

Comedy Central

Comedy Central Creators Program – Sydnee Washington (YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter and Instagram; April 2019): The Comedy Central Creators Program welcomes Sydnee Washington, whose humor and takes on topics like vanity, bisexuality, and partying safely as a woman are both unique and refreshing.

Comedy Central Creators Program – Sydnee Washington (YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter and Instagram; April 2019): The Comedy Central Creators Program welcomes Sydnee Washington, whose humor and takes on topics like vanity, bisexuality, and partying safely as a woman are both unique and refreshing.

untitled late-night show from David Spade (YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter, Instagram, O&O; Summer 2019): Our new late-night series hosted by David Spade will be launching show channels and publishing content across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Gus Johnson Overall Talent Deal (YouTube; Summer 2019): Gus Johnson has signed an overall deal with Viacom Digital Studios to create monthly original videos for Comedy Central, in addition to more episodes of his "Low Budget" series. He will also star in a number of Comedy Central's existing social series, including "That's an App" and "As Seen on CC."

Second Chances with Jason Nash (YouTube; Summer 2019): Forty-something comedian and digital star, Jason Nash, takes a shot at all the life experiences he missed out on in his youth.

The Daily Show Digital Expansion (YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter, Instagram, O&O; April 2019): Viacom Digital Studios has invested in the expansion of The Daily Show's digital presence with several new digital exclusive formats and series in development.

MTV

3 Days With… (YouTube; Coming 2019): Told through our unique MTV lens, this new docu-series will provide unfiltered access to both up-and-coming and established artists.

3 Days With… (YouTube; Coming 2019): Told through our unique MTV lens, this new docu-series will provide unfiltered access to both up-and-coming and established artists.

Drag My Dad (Facebook Watch; Summer 2019): Hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, this makeover show with a heart showcases dads who choose to get closer to their children by, believe it or not, turning themselves into fabulous divas.

MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21 (YouTube; Summer 2019): The first installment of MTV's new reality series will follow social media wild child Tana Mongeau and her crazy crew as they navigate vlog life, studio time, partying and finally becoming adults.

Next Big Dance Move (YouTube; July 2019): Three contestants will perform what they think is the next big dance move in front of an esteemed panel of judges.

Wild 'N Out (Twitch; Summer 2019): Since Wild 'N Out fans love video games, we're launching a dedicated Twitch channel for show personalities to play alongside fans.

Wrong Distance Relationship (Snap Original; June 4, 2019): Wrong Distance Relationship is a docu-drama series following the evolution of three couples around the country trying to keep their romance alive in the most dire of circumstances.

Nickelodeon