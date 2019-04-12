Hulu Sets Premiere Date For ‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’ Series

Hulu has set July 31 for the launch of the 10-episode Four Weddings and a Funeral series.

The series will e available weekly beginning Wednesday July 31 and stars Zoe Boyle, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta, Harish Patel, Nikesh Patel, John Reynolds, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Brandon Mychal Smith. The pilot script is written by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton.

Related Story 'Into The Dark': Martha Higareda, Shawn Ashmore Among 6 Cast In Hulu's "Culture Shock" Installment

The series is executive produced by Mindy Kaling, Tracey Wigfield, Richard Curtis, Matt Warburton, Jonathan Prince, Howard Klein of 3Arts Entertainment, Charlie Grandy, Tristram Shapeero and Charles McDougall (Ep. 1 & 2). The series is produced by MGM Television and Universal Television, with MGM serving as the lead studio.

Here’s Hulu’s synopsis: “Four American friends reunite for a fabulous London wedding. But after a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into turmoil, they must weather a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings… and a funeral.”