‘Utopia’: Jeanine Serralles Joins John Cusack, Rainn Wilson & Sasha Lane In Amazon Drama Series

Jeanine Serralles (Hot Summer Nights) is set as a series regular opposite John Cusack, Rainn Wilson and Sasha Lane in Utopia, Amazon’s straight-to-series adaptation of the British drama, written by Gone Girl author and screenwriter Gillian Flynn.

Utopia follows a group of young adults who meet online that are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. Within the comic’s pages, they discover the conspiracy theories that actually might be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.

Serralles will play Colleen. A cheerful, self-possessed mortgage broker who encourages her scientist husband, Michael Stearns (Wilson), to step forward and assert himself in the midst of a national health crisis. Having found each other later in life, Colleen is her husband’s biggest cheerleader and confidence booster.

The Amazon adaptation is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America/Kudos and Amazon Studios. Executive producing alongside Flynn are Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson and Dennis Kelly. Sharon Levy, President of Unscripted & Scripted Television, Endemol Shine North America, oversees production for Endemol Shine.

Serralles is a veteran New York theater actor who has appeared in acclaimed productions at Lincoln Center, Atlantic, BAM, The Vineyard, Williamstown, Red Bull, Playwrights Horizons, and New York Theater Workshop, among others. For her stage work she has received two Drama Desk Awards nominations, two Drama League Awards and the Lucille Lortel Award. Her film credits include Hot Summer Nights, opposite Timothée Chalamet; Inside Llewyn Davis, opposite Oscar Isaac; and No Pay, Nudity, opposite Gabriel Byrne. She’ll next be seen in Tracy Letts’ upcoming film adaptation of A.J. Finn’s novel The Woman in the Window directed by Joe Wright. Serralles is repped by Buchwald and Soffer/Namoff Entertainment.