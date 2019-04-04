The United Talent Agency (UTA) announced today that they have signed author and youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her father, activist and author Ziauddin Yousafzai. Both are co-founders and board members of Malala Fund. UTA will work with both of them as they continue to inspire global audiences with original content across film, television, digital, emerging platforms and live speaking.

Ziauddin Yousafzai Sashenka Gutierrez/Shutterstock

The two will be represented by UTA’s newly formed Culture and Leadership division, led by Darnell Strom. They will join a roster of clients at the intersection of entertainment, media, entrepreneurship, politics and the arts.

Malala Yousafzai began her campaign for education at age 11 when she anonymously blogged for the BBC about life under the Taliban in Pakistan’s Swat Valley. Inspired by her father’s activism, she began advocating publicly for girls’ education. At age 15, Malala was attacked by the Taliban for speaking out. Malala recovered in the United Kingdom and continued her fight for girls. In 2013 she and her father, Ziauddin founded Malala Fund to champion every girl’s right to 12 years of free, safe, quality education. A year later, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts.

She also penned three books: I Am Malala, Malala’s Magic Pencil and We Are Displaced. She is also the subject of the award-winning documentary He Named Me Malala directed by Davis Guggenheim. She is currently a student at Oxford University where she is pursuing a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

“When I started my fight for girls at 11 years old, working with media and public speaking were key to building support for my efforts,” said Malala Yousafzai. “I look forward to working with UTA to develop creative ways to amplify the voices of the next generation of girls and young women.”

Ziauddin Yousafzai worked as a teacher and school administrator in Pakistan. When the Taliban invaded their home in Swat Valley, he peacefully resisted their efforts to limit personal freedoms. Speaking out put him at risk, but he feared remaining silent would be far worse. Following his daughter’s assassination attempt, he focused his efforts on establishing Malala Fund. In 2018, Ziauddin wrote the autobiography Let Her Fly.

“To achieve gender equality, we need support from women and men, leaders in every sector. Darnell understands this, and I am excited to continue working with him at UTA,” he said.