UTA Hires Disney/ABC’s Adam Gross As Director Of Internal Communications

UTA has hired Adam Gross, formerly Director of Internal Communications at Disney|ABC Television, for the same role at the agency. In his new position, he will with Human Resources, Finance, IT, Corporate Services and other divisions to foster information-sharing, collaboration and company culture, and will direct its digital communications strategy.

He will report to UTA Global Chief Communications Officer Seth Oster and work alongside Director of Communications Lisa Stein and others in the corporate communications group.

“Adam’s significant experience within the creative community and beyond creating employee engagement programs and deploying cutting-edge technology programs will be an extraordinary asset for UTA,” said Oster in a press release announcing the hire. “Sharing the successes of our clients and colleagues and continuing to build a best-in-class culture are among our top priorities.”

At Disney|ABC TV, Gross led employee-focused strategies centered on engagement, business performance, workplace culture, creative content and employee experiences, and helped implement internal messaging and strategy during the Disney-Fox merger.

Before Disney he worked at Northrop Grumman where he directed creative branding strategies. He began his career as a writer in film and TV.