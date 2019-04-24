UPtv Launches Emoji-Driven Brand Campaign; Sets 2019 Slate

UPtv is looking to uplift its viewers with the launch of an emoji-driven brand campaign, and the unveiling of its 2019 slate of new movies and series.

“Consumers use emojis to share their emotional responses to television on social media every day,” said Scot Safon, UPtv’s chief marketing officer, “We’re embracing the idea and having fun using emojis, backed by the promise of shows and movies that will uplift you every day.”

The network says the new emoji campaign was built around the benefits of uplifting and positive programming that is aimed at its target audience.

Coming up on UPtv’s slate, a new season of baby series Expecting launches this Thursday, April 25 at 9 p.m. ET, and two creative series in the wedding space, Our Wedding Story and Crazy Beautiful Weddings, will launch second seasons Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET, respectively. UPtv’s hit series Bringing Up Bates will return with new episodes this September.

Movie titles set to air this year include After the Storm (June); A Very Country Wedding (July); Art of Falling in Love (August); and Love, Alaska (October). These will be produced with Brain Power Studios and are based on existing Harlequin novels or will have a Harlequin book written based on the movie script.

In addition, beginning in November UPtv will roll out over 500 hours of holiday programming, as well as its 153-hour Gilmore Girls binge-a-thon over Thanksgiving week.