Universal Studios Hollywood Unleashes ‘Secret Life Of Pets’ Ride For 2020

As Universal nears the June release of its sequel to The Secret Life of Pets, it has announced plans for a ride spawned from the Illumination animated franchise that will open in 2020 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Pet adoption is the main concept of the ride, whose subtitle is “Off the Leash.” Theme-park guests will take on the role of stray puppies, joining characters from the movies, among them Max, Snowball, Gidget, Chloe and Duke.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring another exciting Illumination movie-based ride to our guests,” said Karen Irwin, President and COO, Universal Studios Hollywood. “’The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!’ will capture the essence of the popular film and invite our guests to live vicariously through some of their favorite characters as they embark on a one-of-a-kind experience only available at Universal Studios Hollywood.”

The ride will blend live, dimensional and animated characters with what the park calls “hyper-realistic media” as guests zip along a track aboard ride vehicles. Their path will go through bustling New York City streets towards the pet adoption event and their ultimate arrival in a home. Along the way will pop up an array of challenges and fellow animals.

“The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” will be located adjacent to the “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and “Super Silly Fun Land” attractions.

Universal promoted The Secret Life of Pets 2 at last week’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, with Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart taking the stage with furry friends in tow. The sequel to Pets, which grossed more than $875 million worldwide, also features Harrison Ford in his first animated voice role.