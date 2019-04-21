‘Under The Silver Lake’ Drums Up Top PTA In Crowded Weekend; ‘Amazing Grace’ At $1.3M In Third Frame – Specialty Box Office

Cannes 2018 crime-dramedy Under The Silver Lake by David Robert Mitchell came out on top among the weekend’s crowded roster of specialty newcomers, which mostly had slow launches. The A24 title had a long journey to its theatrical release. The title, which stars Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough, grossed $40,157 in two locations over the Easter and Passover holiday weekend, averaging $20,079, the highest per theater average among releases as of Sunday morning.

IFC Films’ Red Joan was the only other limited release starter to have a per theater average with five figures. Starring Dame Judi Dench as Joan Stanley, the KGB’s longest-serving British spy, the feature grossed $40,631 in four locations, averaging $10,158. The company said Sunday it is expecting to “see a nice bump today from matinee audiences” who are fans of Dench. Red Joan will expand to the top five markets next weekend including Chicago, San Francisco, D.C. and Boston while also adding runs in New York and L.A. areas.

Sundance doc Hail Satan? had its theatrical debut on Good Friday with three runs in New York and L.A. Directed by Penny Lane and centering on the activist group The Satanic Temple, the title took in $25,700, averaging $8,567. The numbers include New York’s Wednesday opening at IFC Center (L.A.’s two theaters began showings on Friday). Next up for Hail Satan? are roll outs in key markets in the Bay Area, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Boston, Seattle, Portland as well as Brooklyn’s BAM.

The Film Arcade opened comedy Family, the debut from writer-director Laura Steinel, starring Taylor Schilling. In three AMC locations in New York and L.A., the SXSW ’18 debut grossed $20,400 ($6,800 PTA). The company will take the title to 75 markets next weekend.

Neon bowed Nia DaCosta’s Western crime-drama Little Woods in 33 theaters. A debut out of last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, the feature starring Lily James, Tessa Thompson, Luke Kirby and Lance Reddick took $66,415 in the weekend box office ($2,013). Neon noted Sunday that Little Woods came in at number one at the Angelika in New York. Noted exec Elissa Federoff: “Nia Dacosta is an exciting new filmmaker and working with partners like Refinery 29 and Planned Parenthood have helped us get the word out on this important film.”

Lionsgate took sci-fi drama Fast Color to 25 theaters over the holiday weekend to $37,500 ($1,500 PTA). It appears the company is giving this a short run. Producer Jordan Horowitz (who also produced Lionsgate’s Oscar-winning box office hit LaLa Land) Tweeted Sunday: “Some news, if you want to see Fast Color in a theater, it’s looking like this weekend may be your only chance. While PR and reviews have been solid, there’s simply not enough awareness.”

In a follow-up Tweet, Horowitz said the title will be “around another few days,” adding: “And after it’s gone, we’ll see what we can do about getting it more widely available as soon as possible.”