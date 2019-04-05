Talent seeking the attention of scripted shows, linear and streaming platforms has a new UCP competition to consider.

Flip the Script: A Monologue Contest seeks to discover new on-air talent and create unique opportunities within scripted platforms across NBCUniversal networks (USA, SYFY and Bravo) and for linear and streaming platforms across the industry. Ten finalists will be selected, with the ultimate winner receiving a $25,000 talent-holding deal. The competition is held in partnership with UCP and casting director Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd.

“UCP along with USA Network, SYFY and Bravo are committed to breaking fresh, new talent and uncovering diverse voices both behind and in front of the camera,” said Steven O’Neill, EVP casting and talent development, UCP. “With the success of our past competitions focusing on storytellers, we are now shining the light on talent in front of the camera. Flip the Script: A Monologue Contest is an exciting and rare opportunity for underrepresented actors to gain exposure and accessibility.”

For consideration, participants are to submit monologue of up to two minutes, along with a headshot and resume. Selected finalists will then have the opportunity to perform at a live showcase in Los Angeles, with the winner receiving the $25,000 talent-holding deal. All participants must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to work in the United States.

Competition details are at fts.submittable.com/submit.

KEY DATES & DEADLINES:

April 5: Submissions open

April 24: Submission deadline

May 1: Participants notified

June 5: Rehearsal In Los Angeles

June 6: Live Showcase In Los Angeles