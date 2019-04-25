‘Two/One’: First Footage Of Tribeca Film Festival Drama With ‘Narcos’ & ‘Logan’ Star Boyd Holbrook

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s first footage of Boyd Holbrook (Logan) and Beau Bridges (The Descendants) in Tribeca Film Festival drama Two/One.

Writer-director Juan Cabral’s feature debut follows Kaden, a world-class ski jumper in Whistler, Canada presented with the chance of reconnecting with his teenage sweetheart, and Khai, a corporate executive in Shanghai, China faced with the fact that the woman he fantasizes about on the internet now works in his office. The two men go about their lives: while one is awake, the other is asleep. They are, in some strange way, the same person. The film asks what would happen if they were ever to meet?

Dominique McElligott (House of Cards), Zhu Zhu (Cloud Atlas), and Song Yang (The Sword Identify) also star.

Producers are Redrum Films’ Flora Fernandez Marengo and Chris Clark as well as Dave Valleau of South Creek Pictures. Holbrook serves as an executive producer. Protagonist Pictures handles international sales, with CAA repping domestic.

Argentine Cabral was the director and writer of the ‘Gorilla’ advert for confectioner Cadbury. He also made the Sony Bravia commercials trilogy (Balls, Paint and Playdoh) and the ‘Beds’ advert for Ikea. He has won multiple Cannes Lions and was nominated by the DGA for an Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials.