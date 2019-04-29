has announced new partnerships with Univision, the Wall Street Journal and Time, as well an expanded relationship with the NFL and renewed deals with the NBA, BuzzFeed, CNN and others.

The social media giant revealed those and other initiatives in a presentation to media buyers on the opening day of the Digital Content NewFronts an event at Terminal 5, a music venue on Manhattan’s West Side.

“When you collaborate with the top publishers in the world, you can develop incredibly innovative ways to elevate premium content and bring new dimensions to the conversations that are already happening on Twitter,” the company’s Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships Kay Madati said in the official press release.

Joining Madati and other Twitter execs onstage were Univision News anchor Jorge Ramos, New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Matt Murray and singer/songwriter Madison Beer.

Twitter described its new deal with the NFL as a multiyear extension. The league will supply video highlights, breaking news and analysis, but on top of that will be new live shows anchored around NFL tentpole events year-round. Also on tap are new video clip series and content formats such as Q&As, fan polls and Twitter moments.

The Wall Street Journal is launching WSJ What’s Now, a new franchise bringing enterprise reporting, business analysis and markets insights to Twitter in an original video format. From sunrise to primetime, this new franchise promises to reach an influential audience throughout the day. The news organization’s live event and conference slate will be streamed on Twitter.

The Univision-Twitter team-up will target Spanish-language audiences in the U.S., spanning sports, news and entertainment. The offering will include analysis of the 2020 presidential election, select highlights from soccer’s Liga MX and UEFA Champions League, Latin music award show coverage and reality components.

This fall, Live Nation will launch a new concert and festival series exclusively on Twitter. The series will feature 10 concerts, in 10 weeks, with 10 artists. Live Nation will also capture moments from top-tier festivals including Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo Arts & Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival and others.

In addition to those initiatives, Twitter has recently announced deals with the NBA, MLB, PGA TOUR, BuzzFeed News, FOX Sports The Ringer, CNN, Marvel and the Drone Racing League.