Peter Facinelli, Jordan Calloway, P.J. Byrne, Talitha Bateman & More Join STX Horror Pic ‘Countdown’

EXCLUSIVE: STXfilms has set the cast for their horror thriller Countdown about an app which tells people when they’re going to be killed.

Joining previously announced Elizabeth Lail is Talitha Bateman (Love, Simon, Annabelle: Creation), Peter Facinelli (Twilight franchise), P.J Byrne (Green Book, Rampage), Anne Winters (Night School, 13 Reasons Why), Tom Segura (Instant Family), Jordan Calloway (Black Lightning, Riverdale) and Tichina Arnold (Everyone Hates Chris). Production is already underway in Los Angeles.

In the movie, a young nurse downloads an app that tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and a mysterious figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. Justin Dec wrote and directs Countdown. John Rickard (Rampage, Final Destination 5, A Nightmare on Elm Street), Sean Anders, John Morris, (Instant Family), and Zack Schiller (Escape Plan franchise) are producing, with STXfilms’ Drew Simon and Catherine Hagedorn overseeing the production on behalf of the studio. Production companies are Rickard’s Wrigley Pictures, Two Grown Men, and BSFG Film Group.

“STX has worked closely with Justin and our outstanding team of producing partners to cast some of the most exciting young actors working today for Countdown,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms. “Countdown is a completely original premise and a fun and scary script, and I can’t wait to see what this amazing cast does with their roles.”

STXinternational is also handling international distribution and distributing directly in the U.K. and Ireland.

STX had a great hit this past winter with Lantern Entertainment’s Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston movie The Upside ($108M). STXfilms’ next release will be the feature animated pic UglyDolls on May 3, followed by Poms on May 10, 21 Bridges on July 12, and Brahms: The Boy II on July 26.