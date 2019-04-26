Agent-Less Staffing Season Showcases Writer Camaraderie, Raises Legal Concerns

Writers helping writers. That has been the theme of this staffing season, the first without agents representing writers, as showrunners have stepped in to take on some of the responsibilities normally carried on by literary agents. That includes putting together lists of writer recommendations for colleagues who are assembling writers rooms, some of them reading specs of up-and-coming writers to help talented newcomers get their foot in the door, and most of all fielding a lot of calls, emails and texts from fellow writers looking for jobs.

Writers’ efforts to staff and get staffed have been augmented by social media, which has become a makeshift hiring tool with the threads #WGAStaffingBoost and #WGASolidarityChallenge. A digital age classifieds section, the threads have been connecting writers as they try to navigate Hollywood without an agent. You can see below some of the messages from showrunners seeking writer submissions, and a writer who announced they landed a meeting as a direct result from #WGAStaffingBoost. (The efforts also have led to the creation of several writer databases including the WGA’s Committee of Black Writers’ The Black Book; The Rainbow Pages, an Independent Database of LGBTQ+ Writers; and a Google doc with information on diverse @WGAEast writers as well as a roster of Native American writers.)

However, several showrunners I spoke with say that, as much as they want to help, they have no time to read spec scripts and must rely on relationships and recommendations from other showrunners and the studio for which they work. “It doesn’t work that way,” one showrunner lamented about the setup this year, noting that new writers, especially those with underrepresented voices, are most vulnerable.

A showrunner of such background recalled how they could not land a staffing job when starting out because their spec scripts were branded too weird. It wasn’t until their agent pulled a favor to get them a meeting on a show that they got that first job, putting them on their path to success.

In anticipation of a possible mass firing of agents by writers, the WGA on April 1 launched a Staffing Submission System, designed to help guild members find jobs. Per the guild, in the 26 days the site has been operating, there have been 2,135 submissions by 1,048 writers to 92 shows. “Writers are getting meetings through the system,” the WGA says, something I have also heard from showrunners who have told me they had set up meeting with writers for staff positions through the system. There are no records of actual hirings, but it is early in the process. The system will be expanded to associate and post-current members on May 6. (You can read the WGA’s full statement below.)

Still, the system also has raised legal concerns because, as part of the submission process, writers are prompted to provide information on their race and gender (see images and watch the WGA video tutorial about how to use the site below.) The writers can decline to list either, but that identification prompt has raised an alarm at the TV studios. I hear their legal departments are concerned because race and gender should not factor into a hiring decision, with such provisions considered a potential liability that could lead to discrimination lawsuits.

Since the studios themselves cannot use the submission system — it is only accessible to WGA members — I hear a number of studios have advised showrunners to be careful and mindful of potential consequences when using the site to recruit writers.

Another potential legal pitfall legal experts are worried about: In the hopes of landing jobs, writers upload scripts that anyone can read, which opens the door to potential copyright/idea theft cases down the road if a writer feels a show is too similar to a spec they had submitted as a sample during staffing 2019.

That concern is not limited to the WGA submission site, as script sharing is occurring on social media too as part of writers’ efforts to get noticed and get a meeting.

“Scripts are passed around with no legal safeguards,” one showrunner lamented, noting that agents used to provide that protection. “Someone can read it and move ahead with their own take on the material. There is potential for misunderstanding at best and abuse at worst.”

Here is WGA’s full statement on the Staffing Submission System, some #WGAStaffingBoost and #WGASolidarityChallenge postings, and the WGA’s instructional video.

The Staffing Submission System is the result of a lot of hard work by board members who want to be sure there is an alternative for writers without agents to connect with potential employers. Writers are getting meetings through the system, but it’s too early yet to confirm hiring results.

In the 26 days it has been operating since its launch on April 1st, there have been 2,135 submissions by 1,048 writers to 92 shows. We expect the number of submissions to rise as more shows are registered as staffing season progresses. And, as of May 6 the submission limit will be re-set and associate and post-current members will become eligible to submit.

Writers are using the Staffing Submission System in various ways: some are submitting through it, and others are using it to find out about opportunities and then submitting through their manager or directly to a producer. Shows express their specific hiring needs, in terms of levels of experience, areas of expertise, and diversity of voices. Agencies have long provided studios, showrunners, and networks with lists of writers to fulfill the studios’ and networks’ expressed inclusion goals.

WRITERS OF THE INTERNET: I have a pilot on CBS called SURVEILLANCE. It’s a serialized spy thriller with a morally complex female lead. I want to read your samples. DMs are open. Get at me. #WGAStaffingBoost — David C White (@davidcwhite) April 17, 2019

Hey TV writers, I’ll be running a new show with a room starting in late May. Experience in Chinese mythology and animation helpful but not necessary. Comedy and serialized storytelling chops also a plus. Please tag someone that might be a good fit. #WGAStaffingBoost — TZE CHUN (@thetzechun) April 18, 2019

Rules: For this I do need at least one Co-EP or EP credit under your belt. Women, POC, or the Voltron option, WOC. And this is a #WGAStaffingBoost thread so only WGA folks, sorry others. DM me with a raised hand and an IMDb link for more info. — Eric Heisserer (@HIGHzurrer) April 24, 2019

Update: Getting a lot of scripts in and my team has already read 8 and are sharing notes. I've pledged to read one script a day myself to do my part. We'll start publicizing some of the more impressive examples soon. Don't forget to use #WGAStaffingBoost to be considered. https://t.co/5qdtdRhvWM — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) April 17, 2019

Update #2: My team and I have read 44 scripts and have just finished sharing notes. Tomorrow I will tweet out writers/scripts we have loved and hope other showrunners, studios and networks will consider. We will continue to read, so keep submitting! #WGAStaffingBoost https://t.co/5qdtdRhvWM — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) April 25, 2019

I’m on my way to a meeting that is the direct product of #WGAStaffingBoost. All the appreciation to @MorganicInk @julieplec @BenBlacker and everyone else championing writers right now. 💜 — Sylvia Batey Alcalá (@madebySBA) April 22, 2019

I hate spell check. Not green. Genre. Ugh. GENRE scripts. I really need to slow down. #WGAStaffingBoost — Tara Butters🦋🦋🦋🦋 (@breadandbutters) April 18, 2019

Here's my offer on the #WGAStaffingBoost, I've got super limited time, but want to be of service, so… you write me a haiku about why I should read your script (must be a WGA member in good standing) and I'll pick 10 people to read. I cannot promise to like anything, but… — Jeffrey Lieber (@JeffLieber) April 17, 2019

I’ve been reading new and lower level writers for years, not just now. If you need a talented, energetic new writer with interesting life experience — the real deal — DM me. #WGAStaffingBoost — Alexander Cary (@alexandercary) April 26, 2019

Another #WGAStaffingBoost! This is for Marcia Fields & Mike Spear @fields_spear — lower level team seeking 1/2 hour single cam or comedic hour drama staffing. Check 'em out! — Jane Espenson (@JaneEspenson) April 22, 2019

COMEDY SHOWRUNNERS: I read @Eden_Eats’s brave, emotional, and irreverent pilot, BREASTLESS, about her real-life diagnosis with the BRCA mutation and decision to undergo a double mastectomy in her 20s. A brilliant, funny writer ready for her first shot. #WGAStaffingBoost — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) April 23, 2019

If you are a WGA showrunner who is currently staffing and would like access to a dropbox full of amazing self-submitted Guild writers, let me know. — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) April 24, 2019

1) I'm applying Marc Andreesen's one warm intro rule to #WGAStaffingBoost You can't recommend yourself to me for #Billions. You have to be WGA. You have to get someone I respect to recommend you to me. Could be a showrunner you've worked w before. Or a working writer or producer. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) April 24, 2019

So, if I read a writer through #WGAStaffingBoost and I like them enough to take a meeting — do I also give them Twitter support? Thereby potentially creating competition for myself? Discuss! — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) April 23, 2019

hey the world, here are some thoughts as we enter the third week of repnarok… #WGASolidarityChallenge #WGAStaffingBoost #WGAFeatureBoost — javi grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) April 25, 2019