TV Talk Podcast: Who Is In Line To Win This Year’s Lead Actor Drama Series Emmy?

We take on the Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy race in this week’s edition of Deadline’s TV Talk podcast. One thing we agree on for sure: there will not be a repeat of the outcome last year, when Matthew Rhys finally won for The Americans in its sixth and final season.

Now, that doesn’t mean we won’t have a repeat winner in this category since Sterling K. Brown, who won the previous year for This Is Us and was nominated last year, is again eligible and likely to show up. Possible repeat nominees could include his co-star Milo Ventimiglia as well as Jason Bateman for Ozark. Bateman could have the inside track as he won the SAG Award for the series in January and has momentum to pick up his first Emmy for the Netflix series.

With both Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright ineligible to repeat this season for Westworld, which had no new episodes, there are at least three slots ripe for the picking.Other contenders discussed here include Better Call Saul perennial Bob Odenkirk, who is returning to the competition after being ineligible last year.

In addition to all this spirited speculation and predictions, you can hear my recent interview with Ozark’s Laura Linney for The Actor’s Side, as well as Dominic’s conversation with the American Gods cast from this month’s The Contenders Emmys event.

