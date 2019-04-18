Deadline’s TV Talk Podcast: Emmy Contender Interviews And Comedy Series Actor Race Debate

Welcome to a new season of the Deadline podcast TV Talk, in which Deadline’s awards columnist Pete Hammond and TV critic Dominic Patten assess the Emmy race and its various hot-button categories.

In today’s kickoff, we handicap the competitive race for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as feature interviews with Julianna Margulies from the upcoming Nat Geo limited series Hot Zone, and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and creator Nic Pizzolatto from HBO’s True Detective.

We take sides in predicting who will be the ultimate winner in the Comedy Actor race, and whether Barry‘s Bill Hader can repeat his big win in this category from last year. To do that, he will have to stop formidable competition that also includes a “newcomer” to the category, Michael Douglas, who already picked up a Golden Globe this year for his first year Netflix series The Kominsky Method. Don’t count out some of last year’s nominees as well including perennial bridesmaid Anthony Anderson and surging Ted Danson of The Good Place in a return to the category where he previously won Emmys for Cheers.

We also dive into the question of whether frequent past Shameless nominee William H. Macy’s chances of another nomination might be hurt by the college admissions scandal controversy that has enveloped his wife Felicity Huffman and family (Macy was not formally charged).

