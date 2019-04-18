‘Tuca & Bertie’ Trailer: Netflix Animated Series Debuts At Tribeca Before Premiere

Can two birds share the same apartment building without driving each other crazy? We’ll soon find out, as Tuca & Bertie, the tale of two 30-year-old bird women, bows at the Tribeca Film Festival and via Netflix.

Tuca & Bertie is an animated comedy series about the friendship between Tuca (Tiffany Haddish), a cocky, carefree toucan, and Bertie (Ali Wong), an anxious, daydreaming songbird. The series also features the voice of Steven Yuen and guest performers Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler and Tessa Thompson, among others.

Lisa Hanawalt (BoJack Horseman) created the series, which will have 10 episodes for its first season. Hanawalt is an executive producer alongside Raphael Bob-Waksberg (BoJack Horseman), Noel Bright (BoJack Horseman, Friends), Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman, Jack & Bobby), Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. The series is produced by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company and animation is done by ShadowMachine.

Tuca & Bertie will have its global premiere at Tribeca, then launches on Netflix on May 3.

Watch the trailer above.