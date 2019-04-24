Trump Touts “Great Meeting” With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey After Complaining Of Platform’s Bias

What could have been a contentious meeting instead appears to have turned out “great,” according to President Donald Trump.

POTUS sat down Tuesday with CEO Jack Dorsey, hours after claiming he would have more followers if it wasn’t for the platform’s “political games.”

Following their social media summit in the Oval Office, Trump apparently had a change of heart.

“Great meeting this afternoon at the White House with Jack from Twitter,” he tweeted, along with a picture of the gathering. “Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!”

Meanwhile, Dorsey thanked the president for hosting the gathering, tweeting: “Thank you for the time. Twitter is here to serve the entire public conversation, and we intend to make it healthier and more civil. Thanks for the discussion about that.”

Twitter is Trump’s preferred social media platform to get his message out. But he and other conservatives — including California Congressman Devin Nunes — have alleged Twitter discriminates against members of the GOP. Nunes even went as far as to slap Twitter with a $250 million lawsuit last month alleging conservative bias.

As for Trump, earlier in the day he tweeted that he was losing followers because of alleged Twitter shenanigans, writing: “If Twitter wasn’t playing their political games. No wonder Congress wants to get involved – and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD!”

Dorsey reportedly told the president his follower count had fallen because the company was working to remove bots and spam accounts.