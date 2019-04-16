‘Trolls’ Franchise To Hit Live Stages For Worldwide Tour

DreamWorks, Universal Pictures and VStar Entertainment Group will bring the animated franchise Trolls to life with a 60-city-plus tour of large theaters and venues later this year, the companies announced today.

Trolls Live! will mark the first original touring production featuring such characters as Poppy, Branch and otehrs from the 2016 Dreamworks Animation movie. The tour will begin in November 2019 and, in its first year alone, will visit more than 60 major cities.

Eric Grilly, CEO, VStar Entertainment Group, part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said in a statement that Trolls Live! will deliver fresh new content whil incorporating familiar music. He said the production will incorporate “singing, dancing and glitter-filled celebration that only the Trolls can bring.”

“We look forward to bringing this beloved franchise to life across the globe,” Grilly said.

The show is the latest announced brand extension for Trolls, which also includes the upcoming feature film Trolls World Tour, in theaters Spring 2020, as well as the Netflix original series, DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On!

VStar is presenting Trolls Live! under license from DreamWorks Animation. The show will feature an original storyline described by producers as following Poppy and Branch “as they enlist the help of their friends Biggie and Mr. Dinkles, Satin and Chenille, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Smidge, Guy Diamond and Fuzzbert. The journey begins when the Trolls beloved tradition of Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk.” The production will utilize scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and special effects and interactive surprises.

Last week, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and the Montreal-based production company Monlove announced an upcoming live production based on the Scooby-Doo cartoon characters.