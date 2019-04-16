Tribeca Film Festival Sets Jurors In Film And Immersive Categories

The Tribeca Film Festival today announced the jury members who will select winners in the film and immersive sections of its upcoming 18th gathering. The jurors will award work in ten categories.

Related Story Tribeca Film Festival Celebrates Pride With Event Featuring Neil Patrick Harris, Asia Kate Dillon, 'Wig' World Premiere

This year’s jury features award-winning filmmakers, actors, producers, and cultural leaders, including Angela Bassett, Rebecca Miller, Orlando von Einsiedel, Steve Zaillian, Drake Doremus, Famke Janssen, Jenny Lumet, Tig Notaro, Chloë Sevigny, and more. The festival will take place in New York City from April 24-May 5.

In all, over 52 industry leaders have been selected to honor feature length and short film categories, comprised of narratives and documentary films, as well as Storyscapes, the juried section of the Virtual Arcade, presented by AT&T.

The jurors will also present the Tribeca X Award, celebrating branded storytelling at the intersection of advertising and entertainment.

The festival additionally plans to announce the winner of the seventh annual Nora Ephron Award, created to honor the spirit and vision of legendary filmmaker and writer, Nora Ephron. The winner will be selected by a jury of women in the industry.

“At 18 we’re proud of our lineup of talented and diverse filmmakers and welcome our extraordinary jury,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of the Tribeca Film Festival.

The winning films, projects, filmmakers, actors, and storytellers in each category will be announced at the Tribeca Film Festival Awards ceremony on Thursday, May 2.

Here are the 2019 festival jurors and their respective categories. For a detailed list with credits and more, click here:

2019 U.S. Narrative Feature Competition

Jonathan Ames, Cory Hardrict, Dana Harris, Jenny Lumet

2019 International Narrative Feature Competition

Angela Bassett, Famke Janssen, Baltasar Kormákur, Rebecca Miller, Steve Zaillian

2019 Documentary Feature Competition

Drake Doremus, Robert Greene, Julie Goldman, Andrew LaVallee, Cheryl McDonough –

Best New Narrative Director Competition

Stephen Kay, Bill Keith, Piper Perabo, Mélita Toscan du Plantier

Best New Documentary Director Competition

Gbenga Akinnagbe, David Cross, Orlando von Einsiedel, Kathrine Narducci, Tig Notaro

Narrative Short Competition

Maureen Dowd, Topher Grace, Rosalind Lichter, Lily Rabe, Phoebe Robinson, Jeff Scher

Short Documentary and Student Visionary Competitions

Dr. Kevin Cahill, David Krumholtz, Kathy Najimy, Sheila Nevins, Agunda Okeyo, Aaron Rodgers, Buster Scher

Storyscapes Competition

Lisa Osborne, Adaora Udoji

Nora Ephron Award

Debra Messing, Chloë Sevigny, DeWanda Wise

Tribeca X Award

Nabil Elderkin, Kim Gehrig, Jason Kreher, Roy Lotan, Kinjil Mathur, John Osborn, Patrick Milling-Smith