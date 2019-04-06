EXCLUSIVE: After a lengthy search, Australian actress Pallavi Sharda (Pulse) has been tapped as the female lead opposite Mike Vogel in ABC drama pilot Triangle, from Jon Harmon Feldman and Jennifer Gwartz’s Random Hill and ABC Studios.

Written by Feldman and Sonny Postiglione and directed by McG, Triangle poses the question, what if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history? When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants — from throughout history — to survive and somehow find a way home.

Sharda will play Alex, David’s (Vogel) girlfriend who is trying to connect with his teen daughter Natalie (Sarah Catherine Hook). Matt Passmore, Edwin Hodge, Mallory Jansen, Lorenzo Richelmy, Amit Shah and Diana Bermudez co-star

Feldman, Gwartz and Postiglione executive produce. The pilot is filming in New Zealand.

Actress-dancer Sharda, who is of Indian descent, has built a career in Bollywood, Australia and the UK. The in-demand actress currently co-stars on two series, Beecham House in the UK and Les Norton, opposite Rebel Wilson, in Australia. In the U.S., she co-starred in the CBS pilot Murder last season.

Sharda, whose feature credits include the Oscar-nominated Lion, is repped by Innovative Artists, Hamilton Hodell in the UK and Independent Management Company in Australia.

