Amit Shah (The Courier), Sibongile Mlambo (Siren), Diana Bermudez (The Death and Life of John F. Donovan) and newcomer Sarah Catherine Hook are set as series regulars opposite Mike Vogel in ABC drama pilot Triangle, from Jon Harmon Feldman and Jennifer Gwartz’s Random Hill and ABC Studios.

Written by Feldman and Sonny Postiglione, Triangle poses the question, what if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history? When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants — from throughout history — to survive and somehow find a way home.

IMDB/CESD

Shah will play Dr. Owen Patel, another resident of the Triangle who has been here since 1988. Mlambo will portray Lieutenant Priscilla. Bermudez is Tama. Hook portrays Natalie.

Feldman, Gwartz and Postiglione executive produce.

Shah just wrapped The Courier opposite Olga Kurylenko & Gary Oldman, as well as Last Christmas with Emma Thompson and Paul Feig. He’s repped by UTA, Troika and Stone Genow.

Mlambo most recently starred in Freeform’s drama series, Siren and currently stars in the Netflix drama, Lost in Space. Her past television credits include Starz’s Emmy-winning drama series Black Sails and MTV’s Teen Wolf. On the big screen, she’ll next be seen in A24’s Under the Silver Lake opposite Andrew Garfield. Mlambo is repped by Laura Gibson.

Hook is repped by CESD & Prestige Management Group.