Trevor Noah Asks White House Hopeful Pete Buttigieg About White Male Privilege

Appearing on The Daily Show, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg got asked about his “white male privilege.”

“Some people have said the reason you get so much media coverage is you’re benefiting from white male privilege, where media wants to cover you, and candidates with with different skin colors wouldn’t get the same coverage,” Comedy Central host Trevor Noah noted.

“I’d like to think it’s my qualities and my message,” Buttigieg said, but acknowledged one of the traits of white male privilege is taking such things for granted, of which he tries to be mindful.

“I do think it’s simply harder for candidates of color or female candidates; I’m very mindful of that,” Mayor Pete said.

“We’re having a good moment,” he said of his campaign, in which he leapfrogged over other candidates already in Washington and known to more voters.

“But I am under no illusion it’s going to stay like this indefinitely,” Buttigieg continued, accusing the media of pushing candidates “into lanes, where they fit there or not.”