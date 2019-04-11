‘Transparent’: Jeffrey Tambor Character Meets Demise In Musical Finale

Transparent creator Jill Soloway has revealed Jeffrey Tambor’s character Maura will be killed off in the Amazon Studios series’ musical finale.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Soloway confirmed the final episode will begin with the passing of Maura and will follow the Pfefferman family — Shelly (Judith Light), Sarah (Amy Landecker), Josh (Jay Duplass), and Ali (Gaby Hoffmann) — as they all try to come to terms with the loss.

It’s not a big surprise, following the firing of Tambor last year following accusations of sexual misconduct.

“We were all in mourning in many ways, and we all had to process together,” Soloway told The Times about the decision to kill off the character. “It was important [for the show] to go through all those stages. The show has always been a reflection of who we were and we were mourning our own narrative.”

Soloway added: “People say when they’re making musicals that there are moments when the characters have to sing because they can’t put something into words. I think it’s the same thing with what our show went through, we felt like we needed a different way of looking at the family. And we did it through song.”

Soloway revealed last year that the series would end with a musical series finale. Soloway has been working with their sister Faith on music with trans actress Shakina Nayfack.

The Transparent musical series finale is expected to premiere on Amazon this fall.