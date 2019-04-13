Trans Actors Call Out IMDb For Publishing Birth Names, Address Consequences Of “Deadnaming”

IMDb is getting dragged for publishing the birth names of trans actors without their permission. Known as “deadnaming”, the outing of their birth names can bring about stress and possibly lead to harassment and discrimination.

Related Story The Groundlings Team With NBC And Nickelodeon For Third Annual Diversity Festival

Two anonymous trans actors told IndieWire that they have told IMDb to remove their birth names numerous times but they hadn’t complied. Even with the help from their management, reps and GLAAD, their names continued to be displayed.

After contacting IMDb, one of the trans actors said they gave a “non-apology” and they claimed that it’s public information and “they do this with everyone.” Another trans actor failed to get their birth name removed after “months of back and forth”. They eventually were able to change their name on their profile, but the birth name is still displayed in the “Bio” section.

Another actor said they failed to get IMDb to remove their birth name as recently as late 2017 when, after “months of back and forth,” they were finally able to change the name on their profile. Their birth name still appears in the “Bio” section and next to roles they played prior to the change.

An edit button on IMDb profile pages are available for registered users to make corrections and edits, but the actors were unable to change specific details on their profiles. Under their company policy, IMDb states “We are committed to accuracy and it is our longstanding policy not to alter or remove correct factual information from our records.”