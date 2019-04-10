Topher Grace Joins Jon Stewart’s Political Pic ‘Irresistible’

EXCLUSIVE: Topher Grace will join previously announced Oscar nominee Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Oscar winner Chris Cooper, and Mackenzie Davis in Jon Stewart’s next directing gig Irresistible.

The film follows the story of a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

Grace was most recently seen in Spike Lee’s Oscar winning BlacKkKlansman, Under the Silver Lake opposite Andrew Garfield, and with Brad Pitt in War Machine for director David Michod, Truth opposite Cate Blanchett and Robert Redford, and in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. He will next appear as ‘Dr. Peter Jahrling’ in National Geographic’s upcoming Memorial Day mini-series, The Hot Zone, opposite Julianna Margulies. Grace is repped by ICM Partners and Lighthouse Management + Media. Grace has a SAG ensemble award for Traffic, and recently earned an ensemble nom for BlacKkKlansman.

Stewart, who is directing and wrote the screenplay of Irresistible, will also produce alongside Plan B Entertainment (Vice, Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave). Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.

Plan B took earned 11 noms and took home two Oscar wins last year between Vice and If Beale Street Could Talk.