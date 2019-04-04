The first trailer for the new Amazon series Too Old To Die Young is out on social media. The crime drama stars Miles Teller and Billy Baldwin in an underworld filled with working-class hit men, Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins from Mexico, Russian mafia captains and teenage killers.

The series was written by Nicolas Winding Refn and Ed Brubaker, who also serve as executive producers with Jeffrey Stott. Rachel Dik and Alexander H. Gayner will produce the web television series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 14.

Check out the trailer below: