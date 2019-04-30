Tony Awards Nominations: Reactions In A Year Full Of Surprises

The reactions to this year’s Tony Award nominations didn’t take long to materialize.
Gayle King, who was emceeing this morning’s announcement of the noms, along with Bebe Neuwirth and two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, immediately turned to her co-hosts for their reaction. “Can you believe there was no Network or To Kill a Mockingbird in Best Play?” she wondered.
After a brief, awkward pause, Neuwirth demurred, “I want everyone to be nominated.” Dixon diplomatically agreed, King clarified her enthusiasm for Broadway and noted how many shows she has seen this year. “But what the nominations show is that there are still so many that I want to see,” she added.
The Ferryman tied for the most nominations for a play, with nine. Laura Donnelly, who was nominated for Leading Actress in a Play, said in an emailed reaction, “Bringing The Ferryman to Broadway has been an incredible journey and I’m immensely proud to be part of it.” Director Sam Mendes called the show “one of the best experiences of my professional life, and this [nomination] really is the cherry on the cake.” Playwright Jez Butterworth added, “It is one of the most crowded new play environments I’ve ever been in so all the more an honour to be nominated. Working with Sam Mendes was far and away one of the best creative experiences of my life.”
Ali Stroker, nominated for Oklahoma, said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to arrive at this place in my life and career. It’s a total dream come true. It’s an honor to be nominated along with Mary Testa who has been a mentor and friend to me. I love the show and so proud to be a part of the wonderful and extremely talented company.”
On Twitter, Laura Dreyfuss, who starred in the original Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, saluted Jeremy Pope, a nominee for Choir Boy.
Here is more reaction on Twitter:
