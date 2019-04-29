Marin Mazzie To Receive Posthumous Special Tony Award; Other Honorees Announced

The late Marin Mazzie, who starred in Broadway’s Passion, Ragtime and the 2000 revival of Kiss Me, Kate, among many stage productions, will receive a Special Tony Award this year, the Tony administration committee announced today.

Mazzie, who died of ovarian cancer last September, was one of three Special Tony Award recipients announced today. The 2019 Tony Award nominations will be announced tomorrow morning.

Also set to receive the special honors are Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company, being recognized for their creation of the massive Kong puppet for Broadway’s King Kong; and Broadway musical director and arranger Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy). The Special Tony Awards recognize outstanding contributions to the theater and theater community.

“We are honored to recognize these three Special Tony Awards this season,” said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. “These artists have demonstrated outstanding passion and dedication.

“Sonny and Creature Technology Company’s ‘Kong’ embodies extraordinary design, technical complexities and sophisticated emotional capabilities. Jason’s a capella arrangements in Choir Boy are transformative. Marin was and is a beacon of light for our community, by advocating for women’s health issues.”

Tilders and Creature Technology Company’s “Kong” is 20 feet tall, weighs 2,000 pounds, and is comprised of 1,000 feet of electrical cable and 16 microprocessors, all operated by a team of 13 highly-skilled puppeteers.

Webb, who served as musical director of the 2016 Broadway revival of The Color Purple, among numerous other credits (including TV’s Empire and the Netflix film Juanita) is being honored for his arrangements for Choir Boy at Manhattan Theatre Club.

Mazzie is being honored for her advocacy and leadership within the theatre community for women’s health issues and organizations such as the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.

The three Special Tony Awards are the latest in this year’s line-up of honorees. As previously announced, Judith Light will receive this year’s Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award “for her impassioned advocacy to end HIV/AIDS and her support for LGBTQ+ and human rights.” Actress Rosemary Harris, playwright Terrence McNally and composer Harold Wheeler each will receive a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Tony Award nominations will be announced tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The award ceremony, to be hosted by James Corden, will air on CBS Sunday, June 9, at 8 pm ET/delayed PT, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.