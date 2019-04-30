Click to Skip Ad
How To Watch The Tony Awards Nominations

Tony Awards 2018
Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

The nominations announcement for the 2019 Tony Awards is set for this morning at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT. Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth will do the honors, unveiling the noms live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

The reveal will be carried live via the Tony Awards’ Facebook page, and CBS This Morning will also cover portions of the announcement, as its network CBS and CBS All Access will broadcast the 73rd annual ceremony June 9  from Radio City Music Hall in New York, with James Corden hosting.

Tuesday’s livestream of the noms will also be available at TonyAwards.com and the Tonys’ hometown cable TV channel Spectrum News/NY1. Twitter and Instagram will carry the livestream at @TheTonyAwards.

Broadway productions that opened during the 2018-2019 season on or before the April 25 cut-off date are eligible for this year’s honors in 26 competitive categories.

Stick with Deadline as we also livestream the announcement, followed by news, analysis and reactions throughout the morning.

