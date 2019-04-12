MGM Starts Climb Toward ‘Tomb Raider 2,’ Amy Jump To Write Script

EXCLUSIVE: Get ready for another Tomb Raider with Alicia Vikander. MGM has hired Amy Jump to write the script for the sequel. Sources said Vikander liked what she was in Jump’s scripting.

She is best known for her collaborations with director and partner Ben Wheatley, who co-wrote several of them. That includes Free Fire, the action drama that starred Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy and Armie Hammer. Her other credits include the Wheatley-directed Kill List, A Field In England, Sightseers, and High-Rise. The films are cult favorites in the UK. She broadens the pool of female action writers, who are now in high demand. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Alastair Siddons wrote the first installment. Warner Bros released the first film.

Directed by Roar Uthaug, Tomb Raider grossed $274 million worldwide, turning the Oscar-winning Swedish actress Vikander into an action heroine after a string of prestige pics and sci-fi like Ex Machina. Graham King’s GK Films is back as producer after an exhilarating run with Bohemian Rhapsody.

WME and Independent Talent Group rep Jump.