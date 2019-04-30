‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Director Bartlett Sher On Tony’s Sorkin Snub: “I Don’t Have An Explanation For It”

Broadway doesn’t need Damon Runyon to prove yet again there’s no such thing as a sure bet: The To Kill A Mockingbird snub from the Tony Awards’ best play category today was easily the most surprising and confounding element of today’s nomination announcements.

“I don’t have an explanation for it,” Mockingbird director Bartlett Sher told Deadline from Berlin, where he’s directing an opera. Sher was nominated in the directing category, and cast members Jeff Daniels, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Gideon Glick (Mockingbird‘s Atticus, Scout and Dill, respectively) got nominations. Filling out the Mockingbird’s total of nine nomations are Adam Guettel (original score); Miriam Buether (scenic design); Ann Roth (costume design); Jennifer Tipton (lighting design); and Scott Lehrer (sound design).

But not Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation, despite massive press attention, public debate, box office heat and critical praise.

“I am quite excited and overwhelmed and very happy,” said Sher about the production’s nominations, “but obviously disappointed not to be nominated for best play – because we know our show is great.”

“I don’t have an explanation for it that other than it’s just weird,” he said. “These votes can split in lots of strange way, and there are lots of great artists to choose from, so it can break in complicated ways. That seems to be how it broke this time. But I love Heidi’s play [Heidi Schreck’s What The Constitution Means To Me], I love The Ferryman, I love Gary.

“And I’m very thrilled for Gideon, and Jeff leads us and carries the show and Celia is one of my oldest friends. Plus to have our designers nominated is always a great acknowledged, and Adam Guettel for his subtle and beautiful score.”

See other reactions from the Mockingbird nominees below.

Celia Keenan-Bolger (Scout Finch):

“This day started differently than past nominations mornings. Previously, waking up at 8:30 felt extremely early, but this year, my 4 year old came into our room around 6:15 a.m. so I’ve been up for a couple of hours.

“I am so enormously proud to be a part of this production and the first person I thought of when these nominations were announced was Harper Lee. I wish she was alive to witness this production and I hope she’d feel so proud of what Aaron Sorkin has made and that something she wrote in 1960 about 1934 is having such a huge impact in 2019. She’s the reason we all get to be here and I am so moved that her contribution lives on through these awards.

“I am, of course, so grateful to be nominated, but this production has been a true collaboration from the start. So it is especially meaningful to me that so many people were recognized.

“I am so thankful, especially to Gideon and Will, since we are such a trio and so much of my performance hinges on them – I rely on them completely both as actors and humans every single time we perform. I’m over the moon for Gideon.”

Gideon Glick (Dill Harris):

“I am utterly shell shocked and beaming with gratitude. I’ve been working in this community since I was 17 years old and to be recognized and acknowledged in this way is very moving. I am so proud of the work that our cast, creative team, and crew have poured into this show, and I feel very lucky to be able to tell this story and to play this character every day. Aaron, Bart, and Scott have created something quite remarkable at the Shubert Theater and I feel so deeply grateful to be a part of it.”