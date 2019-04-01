EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill A Mockingbird has smashed its own box office record, securing its place in the Broadway history books yet again with the highest weekly gross ever for an American play: $1,718,215.

The $1.718M take for the week ending March 31 also is the highest weekly gross of any play in the Shubert Organization’s history. Mockingbird is produced by Scott Rudin, who announced today’s record-breaker.

Mockingbird opened to universal critical praise last December, and has played to sold-out houses at the 1,460-seat Shubert Theatre since previews began Nov. 1. Advance sales currently stand at more than $22 million, with total sales at $52,007,903.

The play, directed by Bartlett Sher and starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, first set the weekly American play record over the most recent Christmas holiday, taking in $1,701,683 for the week ending Dec. 30. Also that week, the London transfer Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, playing at the larger 1,622-seat Lyric Theatre, set the record for all plays on Broadway with a $2,5M gross.

Mockingbird‘s new Broadway record comes just after Rudin announced that Mockingbird will begin its first national tour at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center in August 2020. And tomorrow, scenes from the play will be performed at the Library of Congress as part of National Theatre In Our Schools Month, in conjunction with the Educational Theatre Association. The event will be hosted by Dr. Carla Diane Hayden, Librarian of Congress, with special guest, Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Deadline will post Broadway’s full weekly box office report later this afternoon.