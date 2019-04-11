Tina Turner Bio-Musical Sets Broadway Dates, Venue

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical has set a Nov. 7 opening date for its Broadway production, with Adrienne Warren reprising her acclaimed London performance in the title role.

Tina will begin previews at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 12, with the official opening date of Thursday, Nov. 7, producers announced today.

The previously announced Warren will continue to play Turner in London’s West End through April 13. Further casting for the Broadway production will be announced soon.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina features choreography by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Based on the life of the What’s Love Got To Do With It singer, Tina premiered in April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold out houses. The West End production is now booking through December 21, 2019. A German production opened last month at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg.

The Broadway staging will be produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman in association with Tina Turner. The original West End production is produced by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman.