EXCLUSIVE: Time’s Up is about to expand its reach thanks to an exclusive media partnership with NowThis. Just in time for Equal Pay Day (which is today), NowThis announced the news Tuesday that they will team with the advocacy group to highlight key issues facing women in the workplace.

The collaboration marks the largest content partnership for Time’s Up. The initiative was founded in 2018 and was launched at a critical time in Hollywood where women declared it was not safe at work and a call for change was in order. It has since gone beyond the confines of Hollywood and looks to shift the paradigm of workplace culture for women.

With NowThis, Time’s Up will continue its message with timely news videos across its social platforms spotlighting key policy initiatives affecting women in the workplace, as well as the challenges and successes of working women across industries. In addition, they will put the spotlight on issues such as workplace gender inequity, paid parental leave, diversity in tech, the pay gap, and include spotlight features on powerful working women breaking barriers in their fields.

“We are thrilled to partner with Time’s Up to produce content that shines a light on issues affecting women across industries and around the world,” said NowThis Chief Content Officer, Tina Exarhos. “NowThis has been committed to covering stories about equality, empowerment and change on a daily basis. We are proud to share unique stories of working women and highlight companies striving towards a more equitable workplace with our highly engaged young audience.”

Rebecca Goldman, the interim CEO of Time’s Up, added that the intiative exists because women from different industries have bravely shared their stories. “We’re thrilled to partner with NowThis so that more people from every background have a platform to raise their voices about the challenges they face at work,” said Goldman. “We know that impactful storytelling opens minds, touches hearts, and fuels social change, and we are excited to see what Time’s Up and NowThis can accomplish together.”

The first video for the partnership launched today and since it’s Equal Pay Day, it’s only appropriate that they address the gender pay gap. In the video below, First Partner Jen Siebel Newsom talks about how California can lead the way in pay equity.

The first wave of videos will also feature how Time’s Up is working to close California’s gender and racial pay gap, with Samantha Zupan VP of Global Corporate Communications at Glassdoor talking the progress that has been made. It will also include a video on the founder of Future Female Sounds, a non-profit organization on a mission to make DJ’ing accessible to girls and women globally, who also launched an all-girls DJ academy in the Middle East. The videos will put the spotlight on emergency physicians and Times’ Up Healthcare founding members Dara Kass and Esther Choo as well as Tiffany Fa’ae’e, the first woman to coach men’s professional rugby in the U.S.

All videos will be available starting today on NowThis social media platforms as well as on NowThisNews.com.