Time’s Up Entertainment announced today that they are now accepting applications for their newly launched “Who’s In the Room” (WITR) mentorship program which focuses on transforming the executive and producer pipeline in the entertainment industry.

Time’s Up Entertainment is an affiliate of the Time’s Up initiative which launched last year in an effort to ensure a safe, fair and dignified workplace for women in all industries. WITR will give the opportunity to underrepresented groups who want to be creative executives and producers.

“Who’s in the Room is seeking passionate assistants who are eager and ready to make the JUMP in their career to the next level,” said Michelle Jones, Program Manager at Time’s Up Entertainment. “Through the program, we are excited to help young, diverse executives and producers-in-the-making build a powerful network of peers and mentors who will support them through their journey.”

Core to the program’s design is an understanding that many young people leave the industry at the assistant level because they lack the support to overcome substantial cultural and socio-economic barriers to reach early career stability. WITR will address those barriers and help candidates involved in the program — appropriately called JUMPers — make the leap from assistant to the next level by providing an intensive mentoring relationship, an entertainment industry-specific curriculum and financial aid that can be used for personal needs or for accessing career opportunities.

Applications for the program start today and will continue through April 19. Interested candidates can apply and read details here.

“Who’s in the Room” was announced in December and spearheaded by Jenno Topping (President of Film and Television at Chernin), Tara Duncan (Film & Television Executive), Tendo Nagenda (Vice President of Original Films at Netflix), Niija Kuykendall (Senior Vice President, Film Production at Warner Bros. Pictures), among others.