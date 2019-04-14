Tiger Woods Wins Fifth Masters, First Win At Augusta Since 2005

Capping a remarkable career comeback, Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters golf tournament today in Augusta, Ga., winning the green jacket for the fifth time.

At 43 years old, he becomes the second-oldest player to win golf’s most prestigious tournament. He finished today with a final round of 70, with an overall 13 under par at 275, one stroke better than Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele. He took the lead with just three holes to play after a birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.

Woods has been troubled by back injuries and personal problems over the last few years, slowing his historic run at major tournaments. He now has 15 major tour victories and career earnings of well over $115 million.

Through nine holes, it was an up-and-down day for Woods, who entered the day at 11 under, two shots back of leader Francesco Molinari and tied with playing partner Tony Finau. But he surged ahead on the overcast day and reached the title, something few would have believed they’d ever see again.

Woods played five PGA Tour events in 2019. He competed at the Farmers Insurance Open, Genesis Open and WGC-Mexico Championship, where he ended T10 for his best finish of the year. Thus, the Masters victory seemingly comes out of the blue.

The 43-year-old Woods has been on the comeback trail since Dec. 2017, gradually building up his participation in various tournaments. He remains one of golf’s most popular attractions, something that will no doubt be further burnished by this Masters victory.