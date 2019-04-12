Blumhouse’s Slasher Film ‘Thriller’ Surprises With Netflix Premiere Date

Blumhouse gave us a jump scare today as they announced that they will drop the Divide/Conquer-produced slasher film Thriller on Netflix on April 14. Following the surprise release of last week’s horror Mercy Black, this is the second time Blumhouse has surprised us with a release date for one of their films.

Written and directed by filmmaker Dallas Jackson and executive produced by RZA, Thriller is cut from the same cloth as classic slasher films like Prom Night and Halloween, but subverts the genre which usually takes place in white suburbia and sets it in modern-day Compton, CA, where teenagers experience an unforgiving cityscape of racism and violence.

Through the a black horror lens, the movie follows the story of an introverted young man named Chauncey Page who is sent to juvenile hall after he accidentally kills a young woman who is part of a group of tormentors that play a cruel prank on him. Years later he is released and is back for revenge — and blood — as Chauncey (Jason Woods) serves up some murderous karma as the group, now in high school, gets ready for Homecoming. Dressed in a hoodie and a menacing glare, he terrorizes them and picks them off one by one.

RZA also stars alongside Fences actor Mykelti Williamson, as well as a roster of up-and-comers including the aforementioned Jason Woods, Jessica Allain, Luke Tennie, Tequan Richmond, Paige Hurd, Chelsea Rendon, Mitchell Edwards, Pepi Sonuga, Jason Woods, Maestro Harrell, and Michael Ocampo. Jackson serves as producer alongside Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, and John Lang.

Thriller made its world premiere last year at the Los Angeles Film Festival. Watch the trailer below.