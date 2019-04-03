NBC’s This Is Us season finale (1.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 8.05 million viewers) matched its best demo rating since January 22, growing 6% week to week and dominating Tuesday night in the demo, winning its 9 PM slot by a 100% margin in that metric.

The performance puts it on track to finish No. 1 amid all broadcast TV dramas in the key 18-49 age bracket for a third consecutive season. (In Live+7 ratings, This Is Us stands at a 3.9, AMC’s The Walking Dead at 3.3 and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy at 3.0.)

But, while also moving up in total viewers compared to the previous week, This Is Us proved no match for CBS’ F.B.I. (0.9, 9.06M) in the slot; it outclocked Us by more than 1M viewers.

And CBS’ 8 PM NCIS (1.1, 11.63M), per usual, towered over Tuesday broadcast competition in attracting overall crowd. NCIS outdrew its combined competition in total viewers for a second consecutive week.

NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games (1.1, 5.43M) tied NCIS for the 8 PM win in the demo.

Week 3 of NBC’s The Village (0.8, 4.33M) upticked to equal its series-premiere demo rating to tie for the 10 PM win.

Fox’s 9 PM newcomer Mental Samurai (0.6, 1.85M) maintained its demo rating for a third week, also marking the third week it has finished within a tenth of its Mental Samurai (0.7, 2.738M) lead-in.

ABC ran repeat The Goldbergs (0.7, 3.15M) and Modern Family (0.6, 2.71M) which looks to have helped Black-ish (0.7, 2.73M) to inch up in the demo after its previous couple originals had slipped to its lowest-yet 0.6.

After which, ABC’s 9:30 PM Splitting Up Together (0.6, 2.28M) stayed stuck at its lowest-to-date demo for a seventh consecutive telecast.

NBC (1.5, 8.78M) dominated Tuesday in the demo. CBS (0.9, 9.32M) was Tuesday night’s most watched network in every hour, winning the night with a 3.5M viewer margin. ABC (0.7, 3.09M) and Fox (0.7, 2.30M) tied for No. 3 in the demo. The CW (0.2, 796,00) followed with repeats of Flash (0.2, 882K) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.2, 710K).