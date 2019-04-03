SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the Season 3 finale of NBC’s This Is Us.

Another Kevin Pearson breakup leads to the departure of another actress as a series regular. Melanie Liburd, who plays Beth’s cousin Zoe, was introduced in the Season 2 finale and was promoted to a series regular ahead of Season 3. She will no longer be a series regular on the show after Zoe (Liburd) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) broke up in the Season 3 finale over their different stances about having children.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

There was a similar trajectory for Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Kevin’s school sweetheart Sophie on This Is Us. Breckenridge started as a recurring in Season 1 and was bumped up to a series regular for Season 2. After Kevin and Sophie broke up, Breckenridge did not continue as a series regular for Season 3. Like Breckenridge, who guest starred on Season 3, including just a couple of weeks ago, Liburd also is expected to make guest appearances in the future, especially given Zoe’s close connection to Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and her daughters.

As for Kevin, he is bound to find a new love interest (unless he rekindles his romance with the now-engaged Sophie). In the flash forward that closed out the Season 3 finale, he has a son.