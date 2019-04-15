Shemar Moore Will Return For ‘The Young And The Restless’ Kristoff St. John Tribute Arc

Kristoff St. John on the CBS series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS 2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Former The Young and The Restless cast members Shemar Moore, Victoria Rowell, Eileen Davidson and Mishael Morgan will return to the show later this month for special tribute episodes in honor of the show’s late, longtime star Kristoff St. John, CBS said today.

A four-episode story arc will begin on Tuesday, April 23 and conclude Friday, April 26, with a special tribute episode on Monday, April 29, of former and current Y&R stars sharing memories of St. John.

In addition, CBS’ The Talk will remember St. John with a special segment

on Friday, April 26 featuring Moore, Rowell, Christel Khalil and Bryton James, as well as clips of St. John dating back to his early years on Y&R.

St. John originated the soap’s Neil Winters character more than 28 years ago and played the role until the actor’s death by suicide on Feb. 3.

In the special episodes, residents of the soap’s Genoa City learn that St. John’s character has died unexpectedly, and will gather to pay their respects and share memories. Moore will reprise his role of Neil Winters’ brother for the April 25 and 26 episodes.

Actress Christel Khalil also returns for the storyline, and actor Stan Shaw, a longtime friend of St. John who co-starred with the late actor in Roots: The Next Generations, will appear as the Reverend at Neil’s funeral on April 25.

The Monday, April 29, tribute episode will include current and former cast members sharing memories of St. John, along with memorable Neil Winters clips spanning his 28 years on the show. Participants include former cast members Moore, Rowell, Davidson and Morgan, as well as the current cast.

The Young and The Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT on CBS.