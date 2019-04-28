The White Crow’ Shows A Move In An ‘Avengers’ Weekend: Specialty Box Office

Some specialty distributors waded into a weekend that was all but set to be dominated by Avengers: Endgame. Sony Classics’ bio-drama The White Crow by Ralph Fiennes took the mantle with an $80,675 gross in five theaters, averaging $16,135, the highest per theater average of the weekend’s limited release newcomers.

Self-release doc Hesburgh by Patrick Creadon played two runs for $18,150 ($9,075 average), while Abramorama tuned Carmine Street Guitars with an exclusive outing in New York, grossing $7,081.

The Film Arcade added 104 runs for comedy Family’s second weekend of release, taking the count to 107 theaters. The title by writer-director Laura Steinel grossed $102,720, averaging $960. Family played three locations in its opening frame, grossing $19,586 ($6,529 PTA).

IFC Films played Judi Dench starrer Red Joan in 41 additional runs for its second frame. The Cold War drama grossed $165,204, averaging $3,671 bringing its cume to $222,257.

Little Woods by Nia DaCosta shed several theaters in its second weekend. In 29 locations, Little Woods had a three-day estimate of $34,310, averaging $1,183. In its debut, the title grossed $57,610 in 33 theaters, averaging $1,746.

Her Smell from Alex Ross Perry rocked to 16 more theaters in its third weekend, taking in nearly $35K in 40 locations for an $870 estimated three-day PTA. In its previous weekend frame, the title grossed $64K from 24 runs, averaging $2,668. It has cumed $171,725.

Kino Lorber added 5 theaters for Chinese drama Long Day’s Journey Into Night for its third weekend for $35,814, averaging just under $3K. The title averaging $6,061 in its second weekend.

PBS Distribution lowered The Chaperone to 50 runs in its fifth frame, down by five locations vs. last weekend. The title starring Elizabeth McGovern and Haley Lu Richardson grossed $73,850 for a $1,477 PTA, bringing its cume to over $335K. Its estimated weekend PTA is an uptick from the weekend prior. The feature grossed $78,330 in 55 theaters, for a $1,424 PTA.

A24’s Gloria Bell crossed $5.5M this past week. Starring Julianne Moore, the film grossed $33K in 39 theaters Friday to Sunday, averaging $846.

NEW RELEASES

Carmine Street Guitars (Abramorama) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $7,081, Cume $10,216 (Wednesday open)

Hesburgh (O’Malley Creadon Productions) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $18,150, Average $9,075

If The Dancer Dances (Monument Releasing) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $5,000

The White Crow (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $80,675, Average $16,135

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Family (The Film Arcade) Week 2 [107 Theaters] Weekend $102,720, Average $960, Cume $126,522

Little Woods (Neon) Week 2 [29 Theaters] Weekend $34,310, Average $1,183, Cume $116,475

Red Joan (IFC Films) Week 2 [45 Theaters] Weekend $165,204, Average $3,671, Cume $222,257

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Her Smell (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 3 [40 Theaters] Weekend $34,835, Average $870, Cume $171,725

Long Day’s Journey Into Night (Kino Lorber Films) Week 3 [12 Theaters] Weekend $35,814, Average $2,984, Cume $194,164

Wild Nights With Emily (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 3 [65 Theaters] Weekend $95,461, Average $1,469, Cume $230,926

Amazing Grace (Neon) Week 3 [243 Theaters] Weekend $539,900, Average $2,222, Cume $2,165,841

High Life (A24) Week 4 [146 Theaters] Weekend $147,500, Average $1,010, Cume $947,032

The Beach Bum (Neon/Vice) Week 5 [15 Theaters] Weekend $22,470, Average $1,498, Cume $3,473,630

The Chaperone (PBS Distribution) Week 5 [50 Theaters] Weekend $73,850, Average $1,477, Cume $335,294

Diane (IFC Films) Week 5 [37 Theaters] Weekend $30,067, Average $813, Cume $312,285

Hotel Mumbai (Bleecker Street) Week 6 [170 Theaters] Weekend $164,351, Average $967, Cume $9,286,412

Ash Is Purest White (Cohen Media Group) Week 7 [6 Theaters] Weekend $6,941, Average $1,157, Cume $391,826

The Hummingbird Project (The Orchard) Week 7 [2 Theaters] Weekend $446, Average $223, Cume $371,784

The Mustang (Focus Features) Week 7 [277 Theaters] Weekend $292,000, Average $1,054, Cume $4,543,000

No Manches Frida 2 (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 7 [56 Theaters] Weekend $38,000, Average $679, Cume $9,251,726

Gloria Bell (A24) Week 8 [39 Theaters] Weekend $33,000, Average $846, Cume $5,542,197

Apollo 11 (Neon) Week 9 [62 Theaters] Weekend $41,960, Average $677, Cume $8,560,953

Transit (Music Box Films) Week 9 [27 Theaters] Weekend $20,952, Average $776, Cume $763,829

Birds Of Passage (The Orchard) Week 11 [3 Theaters] Weekend $1,354, Average $451, Cume $507,259

Never Look Away (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 14 [6 Theater] Weekend $17,744, Average $2,957, Cume $1,257,736