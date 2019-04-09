Get ready for all the news that’s fit to air. FX has set a late-spring premiere date for The New York Times‘ first major leap into TV news: The Weekly will arrive Sunday, June 2, on the cable net. Watch the first promo above.

Each episode of the weekly half-hour series will stream exclusively on Hulu a day after its FX bow.

Each single-story episode features a Times journalist investigating one of the most pressing issues of the day. With more than 1,550 journalists reporting from 160 countries each year, the Times publishes 250 stories a day – investigative reports, political scoops, cultural dispatches. And each week, The Weekly chooses to tell one of these stories in a visual way, featuring the reporter or reporters who broke the news.

Some teasing quotes from the first teaser: “Write whatever you want to write about us!” “Your voice is what is going to bring him down.” “These loans were set up to fail.” “We are going to be broadcasting this in America and in the world — OK?”

The Series is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right. The executive producers are Mat Skene, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, Stephanie Preiss, Ken Druckerman, and Banks Tarver.