The Weather Channel’s Nora Zimmett Upped To Chief Content Officer/EVP

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has promoted Nora Zimmett to Chief Content Officer and EVP of The Weather Channel.

Related Story The Weather Channel Names NBCU, Nexstar Alum Tom O'Brien President

In her expanded role, Zimmett will oversee live and original programming for The Weather Channel, as well as its storm coverage. Zimmettt will continue to report to Tom O’Brien, President of Weather Group and EVP of Allen Media LLC.

In addition to continuing to drive the editorial and creative direction of The Weather Channel, Zimmett is adding the content development and team building for the first Spanish-language weather network – The Weather Channel en Español – to her portfolio.

“Nora Zimmett’s elevation to Chief Content Officer/EVP is well-deserved and she is the perfect person to help lead our team as we continue to grow The Weather Channel’s media and technology brand worldwide,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Accurate and trusted weather content is an essential service and is needed to protect and save lives. Nora is an excellent executive who lives up to this enormous responsibility.”

In her role as SVP of Content and Programming for the network, Zimmett led the team responsible for production of The Weather Channel’s flagship morning show AMHQ (America’s Morning Headquarters), Weather Center Live, its original shows, and its storm coverage. Zimmett has also been instrumental in developing the channel’s Immersive Mixed Reality (IMR) technology that goes beyond a typical forecast report. In 2017, Zimmett led The Weather Channel to record-breaking ratings and an Emmy nomination for the team’s coverage of Hurricane Harvey.

“I’m honored to serve as the network’s Chief Content Officer and EVP. The Weather Channel is one of the most beloved and trusted brands in America. We will continue to serve as the leader in severe weather coverage and will produce the most innovative weather and information of any media outlet,” said Nora Zimmett. “I am especially proud to help launch The Weather Channel en Español as we believe it is important to reach an underserved community and language should not be a barrier to lifesaving information.”