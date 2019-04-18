The Weather Channel Hit With “Malicious Software Attack”, Briefly Knocked Off Air

The Weather Channel has apologized to viewers for any inconvenience after it was knocked off the air Thursday morning by what it said was a malicious software attack on the network.

“We experienced issues with this morning’s live broadcast following a malicious software attack on the network, the channel said in a statement on Twitter. “We were able to restore programming quickly through backup mechanisms. Federal law enforcement is actively investigating the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience to viewers as we work to resolve the matter.”

The attack occurred during the network’s morning show, AMHQ, which was scheduled to start at 6 AM ET. Instead of live programming, viewers saw a taped episode of Heavy Rescue: 401. The show returned to the air at 7:39 AM ET with a commercial break, and at 7:43 a.m., its anchors explained what had occurred.

“The Weather Channel, sadly, has been the victim of a malicious software attack today,” said anchor Jim Cantore.

“Yes, and it has affected our ability to bring you your weather information,” added anchor Stephanie Abrams. “So we just wanted to say thank you again for your patience and we want to get right to today’s severe weather.”

The network said earlier Thursday morning it was experiencing technical difficulties with its live broadcast before recognizing it was being attacked.

The Weather Channel is owned by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios.