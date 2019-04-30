‘The Voice’ Makes More Noise Than Competition In Monday Ratings

NBC’s The Voice “Top 24” episode (1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 7.20 million viewers) topped Monday among the Big 4 broadcasters in both metrics.

At 10 PM, NBC’s The Enemy Within (0.6, 3.79M) held its demo for a fourth consecutive week, tying for the time slot win.

Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.1, 5.43M) was Monday’s only other primetime program to crack the 1.0 demo rating threshold. But it lost a tenth week to week, returning to the series low set two weeks earlier. Conversely, its lead-in, The Resident (0.9, 5.12M), recovered from a series demo low to match its high of February 11.

Week 3 of CBS’ 9 PM The Code (0.5, 4.45M) settled back down to its demo low after inching up last week by a tenth. That lead-in kept CBS’ Bull (0.6, 6.42M) at its low to date in the demo. Even so, Bull tied The Enemy Within for No. 1 at 10 PM, while easily taking total viewers outright for the night.

ABC’s 10 PM The Fix (0.4, 2.84M) fell a tenth in the demo after four weeks of 0.5 ratings. Not helping, its lead-in The Show Must Go On special (0.8, 5.61M) fell a tenth relative to the previous week’s “Meet Your Finalists” episode of American Idol, which had been The Fix’s previous lowest lead-in yet.

The CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.3, 939,000) improved by a tenth, week to week, in the demo. Arrow (0.2, 654K) remained at series demo low, where it has been since moving to 9 PM on April 15.

NBC (1.0, 6.06M) was No. 1 on the night in total viewers and tied Fox (1.0, 5.27M) for first in the demo. CBS (0.6, 5.43M) edged out Fox for No. 2 status in overall audience. ABC was No. 4 in both metrics; the CW (0.2, 796K) followed.