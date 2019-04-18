‘The Voice’ & ‘The Village’ Swap Tuesday Timeslots On NBC

Click to Skip Ad
Craig Ferguson Teams With Comedy Dynamics For 'Hobo Fabulous' Limited Series

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

NBC

NBC’s The Voice and The Village are swapping Tuesday time periods. Beginning April 23 and continuing through May 21, The Voice will air at 9 PM, moving from its current 8 PM slot, and The Village will take The Voice‘s spot at 8 PM.

The Voice relies on live-viewing, which is more of a challenge at 8 PM during spring and summer, especially with the change to Daylight Saving Time. The decision comes as the competition reality series hit a ratings low on Tuesday this week.

Meanwhile, The Village got off to a soft ratings start, with a big chunk of its audience coming from delayed viewing, so the thought is that a move to 8 PM would not significantly impact the show’s overall ratings. Additionally, The Voice at 9 PM would likely boost 10 PM drama New Amsterdam, which took a ratings hit after 9 PM anchor This Is Us wrapped its season and was succeeded by The Village. 

The Tuesday edition of The Voice is averaging a 2.1 rating and 10.9 million viewers overall in Live+7, with the 18-49 rating growing to a 2.9 after 35 days of linear and projected digital viewership.

The Village premiered to modest ratings on March 19 (0.9, 4.906M). It’s been growing by a strong 71% from live+same day to L+7, from a 0.7 to a 1.2 in 18-49, and by 2.4 million persons in total viewers, from 4.2 million to 6.6 million.

The new season of America’s Got Talent premieres on Tuesday, May 28 at 8 PM, followed by the series premiere of Songland at 10 PM.

