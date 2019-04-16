‘The Voice’ Gains, ‘American Idol’ Narrows Gap, ‘The Code’ Buffeted By Move

NBC’s The Voice (1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 7.59 million viewers) grew week to week in the demo, and topped Monday night’s primetime in both metrics.

Airing opposite NBC’s singing competition, ABC’s American Idol (1.2, 7.05M) grew for a second straight week in total viewers, gaining about 600,000 people to mark its most watched Monday yet this season, coming within 535K viewers of The Voice – a season best. After Idol, ABC’s The Fix (0.5, 3.13M) filed its third consecutive 0.5 demo rating.

Meanwhile, Fox’s The Resident (0.7, 4.47M) hit a new series low; 9-1-1 (1.1, 5.68M) turned in the night’s best demo rating for scripted fare. Both programs had aired repeats last week and fumbled two tenths in the demo compared to their previous originals two weeks earlier.

CBS’ Bull (0.6, 6.59M) returned from basketball hiatus as 10 PM’s most watched program, while tying or tops in the demo. Bull tied NBC’s The Enemy Within (0.6, 3.97M) retaining 100% of its previous week’s demo rating.

CBS’ 9 PM regular-slot debut of The Code (0.6, 4.42M) slid a tenth compared to the previous week’s Tuesday preview when it enjoyed an NCIS lead-in. That’s a good showing, given last week’s 1.2 demo lead-in, versus Monday night’s Man With a Plan (0.8, 5.02M) – following 8 PM’s Neighborhood (1.0, 5.75M).

The Code’s total-viewer drop-off was much steeper: 46%. Again here, last week’s lead-in had been a much heftier 11.88M viewers. The Code’s time-slot predecessor, Mangum, P.I. averaged 0.8, 5.85M.

The CW moved Arrow (0.2, 731K) to 9 PM, where it matched its demo low and set a new low in total viewers.

NBC (1.1, 6.38M) won Monday in both counts including the win or tie-for-win in every half hour, demo-wise. ABC (0.9, 5.75M) and Fox (0.9, 5.07M) tied for No. 2 in the demo, while ABC ranked second in overall audience, followed by CBS (0.7, 5.47M). CW (0.2, 874K) followed.